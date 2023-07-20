JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints Ganduje APC Interim Leader

The immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been appointed to serve as the interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje’s appointment by President Bola Tinubu followed the resignation of the former National Chairman of the Party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

New Telegraph had on Sunday reported that in an effort to avoid being humiliated by the leadership of the party, Adamu and the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore resigned from their positions.

Following the development and barring any last-minute changes, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who was appointed Acting National Chairman on Monday, would be replaced by Ganduje.

Ganduje would be named as interim national chairman of the ruling party, pending the conduct of the convention of the party later in the year.

President Tinubu had directed the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, who is the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), to get the buy-in of his colleagues and other critical stakeholders.

This online platform had earlier reported that Uzodinma met President Tinubu along with Ganduje; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

A presidency source said, “It was on Monday that the issue of making Ganduje the Chairman of the party started when the Chairman of the PGF met with him in Abuja.

‘Uzodinma told the former Kano State Governor of the president’s intention to make him the party’s chairman.”

He said the issue was finalised on Wednesday when the President met Ganduje together with the three governors.

“From all indications, the issue is sealed. He would first be announced as the interim National Chairman before the convention of the party, where his appointment would be ratified,” the source added.

Meanwhile, there was jubilation in Kano State after news of the selection of Ganduje for the party’s top job broke.

While verifying the claim, an adviser to the former governor told journalists that Ganduje’s appointment will boost the party in the state and, consequently, the northwest and the entire country.

Also, a chieftain of the APC, who is a serving chairman of one of the local government areas in the state, said they had been informed that the former governor did not make the ministerial list.

He said they were told that Ganduje would be allowed to fill in the newly vacant position of the ruling party’s chairmanship.

“For us, this is even better news because as the party chairman, Baba (Ganduje) will be directly involved with not just the party but also maintain his cordial relationship with the president,” he said.