JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints Bwala As Media Aide

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Daniel Bwala as his Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media.

According to a press release issued by his spokesman, the President also approved the appointment of three persons as Directors-General of various agencies.

Those appointed as DGs were

Olawale Olopade — Director-General, National Sports Commission; Dr. Abisoye Fagade — Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism and Dr. Adebowale Adedokun — Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement

Bwala, the Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media is a lawyer and notable public affairs analyst.

Olopade, the new Director-General of the National Sports Commission, is a sports administrator with many years of experience in the sector.

He served as commissioner of youth and sports in Ogun state and was chairman of the local organising committee of the 2024 National Sports Festival.

The new Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Dr. Abisoye Fagade is a marketing communication professional. He is the founder and managing director of Sodium Brand Solutions.

Adedokun, the new helmsman of the Bureau of Public Procurement, was the director of Research/Training and Strategic Planning at the bureau before his appointment.

The President enjoined the newly appointed officers to discharge their duties with dedication, patriotism, and excellence.

