JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints 20 NPC Federal Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved the appointment of 20 Federal Commissioners to the National Population Commission (NPC).

President Tinubu announced the appointment in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to him, the nine current Federal Commissioners are being appointed for a second term in office, while eleven are newly appointed.

New Telegraph reports that this is coming hours after the President launched the Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System, alongside the National Geospatial Data Repository and the National Coordination Committee on CRVS.

According to Ngelale, the reappointed commissioners include Dr Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Mr Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isa Buratai (Borno), Dr Tony Aiyejina (Edo), Mr Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Abubakar Damburam (Gombe), Prof. Uba Nnabue (Imo), Mudashiru Hussain (Osun) and Mr Saany Sale (Taraba).

Meanwhile, the new appointees are Emmanuel Eke (Abia), Alex Ukam (Cross River), Blessyn Brume-Ataguba (Delta), Dr Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi), Ms Sa’adatu Garba (Kaduna) and Dr Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano).

Others are Yori Afolabi (Kogi), Olakunle Sobukola (Ogun), Temitayo Oluwatuyi (Ondo), Ms. Mary Afan (Plateau) and Mr. Ogiri Henry (Rivers).

The President tasked the new and returning NPC Federal Commissioners to “successfully implement all measures taken by his administration to produce and effectively appropriate accurate population data with which lasting solutions to Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges can be conclusively developed and executed.”