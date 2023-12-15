JUST-IN: Three More Rivers Commissioners Resign Amid Crisis

The mass resignation of commissioners from the Rivers State Executive Council continued on Friday as three more commissioners quit the government of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The latest commissioners to throw in the towel are the Commissioner for Transportation Dr Jacobson Nbina; the Commissioner for Housing, Dr Gift Worlu; and the Commissioner for Environment, Austen Ben-Chioma.

They resigned barely 24 hours after the resignation of the Commissioner for Works, George Kelly, Commissioner for Social Welfare & Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Chiwenwo Aguma, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Commissioner for Special Projects, Chief Emeka Woke and Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

The Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adango, SAN had resigned in November, but his resignation letter surfaced two days ago.

The latest resignation brings to a total of nine commissioners who voluntarily resigned from the Fubara administration since the crisis between him and Barr. Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) started.

Meanwhile, a reliable source has disclosed that more commissioners will also resign as the final preparations for politicians loyal to Wike to officially defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).