JUSt-IN: Three IPOB Member Killed In Enugu

A joint security team comprising the operatives of the Enugu State Police Command and Troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu State on Monday neutralised three members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The security operatives, who acted on credible intelligence, busted the criminal hideout of the IPOB/ESN subversive criminal elements in Ezioha Mgbowo of Awgu local government area, while the criminals were perfecting plans to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in the State at about 2 a.m.

Three of the hoodlums, who opened fire on the joint team upon sighting them, were killed by the security operatives, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds in the ensuing gunfight.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe who confirmed the killing of the hoodlums, disclosed that three pump-action guns, 10 machetes, and other incriminating exhibits were recovered from the hoodlums.

He added that an intense manhunt for those on the run was also ongoing.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, psc (+), while commending the joint team, has reassured the security and safety of citizens as they go about their lawful businesses in the State. “He reiterated the avowed commitment of the police and other security forces to sustain the onslaught against unrepentant violent criminals operating under any guise.

“CP Kanayo, therefore, enjoins all and sundry to report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station, while remaining law-abiding and continuing to provide the Police with actionable security information and intelligence,” the PPRO stated.