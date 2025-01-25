JUST-IN: Tanker Explosion Claims 15 Lives In Enugu

Share

No fewer than fifteen individuals including children lost their lives in the tragic petroleum tanker explosion at the Ugwu Onyeama axis of the Enugu -Onitsha highway, Enugu State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident, which occurred at about 12:30 pm, was caused by a tanker with petrol that went off lane while navigating the busy expressway.

According to eyewitnesses privy to the development, the tanker collided with several other passenger vehicles, causing a devastating fire.

However, it was further gathered that the intensity of the fire was said to have thwarted rescue efforts.

According to the report, four private cars, four committee buses, and two other tankers were engulfed in flames, with families and children reportedly burnt to ashes in the inferno.

However, the Enugu Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Agbakoba Onyekwere, when contacted, could not disclose casualty figures at the time of this report.

