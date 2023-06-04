New Telegraph

JUST-IN: Sweden Declares Sex As Sport, Sets To Host Championship

Sweden has officially announced sex as a sport as its set to host its first-ever sex competition, New Telegraph reports.

It was also gathered that the participants will engage in sex sessions which can go up to six hours daily.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the judges of the competition will decide the winners of the so call sex game, while the audience will also influence the final decisions.

The first-ever sex competition is tagged  European Sex Championship, and it will kickstart on Thursday, June 8, 2023, and rub through a period of six weeks with participants engaging in sexual activities from 45 minutes to an hour daily, depending on the duration of their matches.

Aside from influencing the decision, the audience will also notice several aspects of sexual activity.

The final decision on the winners will be arrived at after considering the factors like the chemistry between the couple, knowledge about sex as well as endurance level.

