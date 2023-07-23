JUST-IN: Suspected Kidnapper Kills Police Officer In Ondo

A senior police officer has been killed by suspected kidnappers along Ifon/Isobe road in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The route, which has been notorious for violent crime including kidnapping witnessed the attack on a police checkpoint leading to the death of the Assistant Superintendent of Police.

A video posted online showed the attack on the police checkpoint and the policemen on duty calling for help.

The background noise also advised people not to ply the route because of the attack of suspected kidnappers.