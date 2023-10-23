JUST-IN: Supreme Court Strikes Out APM’s Appeal Against Tinubu’s Victory

The petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against Kashim Shettima as the Vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election has been struck out by the Supreme Court.

When Chukwuma Majukwu Umeh, the appellant’s attorney, asked to drop the appeal, a panel of seven members, chaired by Justice John Okoro, declared that the appeal was dismissed.

READ ALSO:

When the appeal was brought up, panelists said that it was pointless because the Supreme Court had already decided that Shettima was duly nominated in a previous case involving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) v. INEC and others.

Apart from adding to the court’s workload, Umeh was asked directly by Justice Okoro what benefits he thought his client could expect from the case’s resolution.

After trying to set his client’s case apart from PDP v. INEC and other cases, Umeh changed his mind when Justice Okoro argued that the appeal had no practical significance.