JUST-IN: Soun Of Ogbomoso Designate Arrives In Nigeria For Installation

Prince Afolabi Olaoye Ghandi, the newly appointed Soun of Ogbomoso, Oyo State has arrived in Nigeria for his installation.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Laoye, who was stationed in the USA, turned over his pastoral duties at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Jesus House Parish in Washington, DC, last Sunday.

However, on Friday, September 8, he arrived in Ogbomoso in preparation for his inauguration as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland and a ritual rite.

Laoye reportedly flew into Ogbomoso early in the morning in a private helicopter, landing at the grammar school before moving to the palace.

It would be recalled that the Soun of Ogbomoso stool became vacant after Oba Jimoh Oyewumi transited to the Great Beyond, on December 12, 2021.