JUST-IN: Sierra Leone Declares Nationwide Curfew

The government of Sierra Leone on Sunday declared a nationwide curfew after “some unidentified individuals” attempted to break into the military armoury at Wilberforce barracks.

Announcing the curfew, the country’s Minister of Information and Civic Education, Chernor Bah said in the early hours of Sunday, armed individuals attacked the barracks which house several foreign embassies, including those of China, Germany, Austria, Gambia, Lebanon and Syria.

Bah said the nation’s security forces were able to curtail the situation before it spiralled into a monumental crisis.

The statement partly reads, “In the early hours of Sunday, November 26th 2023, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armoury at Wilberforce barracks.

“They have all been rebuffed. The public is assured that the government and our state security forces are in control.

“To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew is declared with immediate effect across the country.”