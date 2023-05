The Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima has took the oath of office as the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that Shettima took the oath on Monday at the Eagle square in Abuja at about 10: 30 am.

The oath of office was administered by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariowola.

The ceremony was well attended by both national and foreign dignitaries.

Details later….