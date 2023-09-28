JUST-IN: Shettima Presides Over NEC Meeting

On Thursday, The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Kashim Shettima presided over the 136th National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting is currently ongoing at the Presidential Villa’s Council Chamber in Abuja.

The NEC meeting in Nigeria is presided over by the Vice President and its members which include state governors and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The provisions of Section 153 (1) and Paragraphs 18 and 19 of Part I of the Third Schedule of the 1999 constitution as amended, as well as other legislation, formed the NEC.

The NEC, which has a monthly meeting schedule, is charged with advising the President on matters pertaining to the Federation’s economy, particularly on steps that must be taken to ensure that the various federation governments’ varied economic planning initiatives and programmes are coordinated.

