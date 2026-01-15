New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 15, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. JUST-IN: Shettima Presides…

JUST-IN: Shettima Presides Over NEC Meeting

Fresh Crisis Hits Nahcon As Elegushi Is Accused Of Defying Shettima’s Directives

On Thursday, Nigeria’s Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, presided over the 156th National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the meeting, which began at 4:17 pm local time, is the second gathering of the council since President Bola Tinubu directed the NEC to identify and rehabilitate grazing reserves into ranches.

President Tinubu gave this directive at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held on December 10, 2025.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

During the meeting, Tinubu tasked the NEC to collaborate with the Ministry of Livestock Development in developing a roadmap for transforming Nigeria’s livestock industry.

“We must eliminate the possibility of conflicts and turn the livestock reform into economically viable development. The opportunity is there. Let’s utilise it,” Tinubu had said.

At its 155th meeting held on December 18 2025, NEC responded by inaugurating a committee on livestock development to expedite the implementation of livestock production and ranching reforms nationwide.

The committee, chaired by Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, comprises representatives from each of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones: Bauchi for the North-East, Niger for the North-Central, Ondo for the South-West, Imo for the South-East, Cross River for the South-South, and Kebbi for the North-West.

Other members include the Ministers of Livestock Development, Agriculture and Food Security, Budget and Economic Planning, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness.

The committee was tasked to review recommendations from the Presidential Livestock Reform Committee and the Ministry of Livestock Development, as well as identify interested states for the programme’s implementation.

Details later…

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Olubadan Chairmanship: Olajide Commends Makinde For Reconstituting Oyo Council Of Obas
Read Next

Kalu Seeks Collective Action To Boost Nigeria’s Agriculture