October 31, 2024
October 31, 2024
JUST-IN: Shettima Presides Over 145th NEC Meeting

The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima on Thursday, presided over the One hundred and Forty-fifth National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In attendance at the high-power meeting were the Governors of the 36 states, Ministers, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso and other stakeholders.

New Telegraph reports that Thursday’s meeting which happened to be the seventh in the 2024 focuses on preferring robust solutions to the current economic challenges facing the nation.

Details later….

