JUST-IN: Shettima Presides Over 137th NEC Meeting

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima is currently presiding over the 137th meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The fourth meeting since the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is coming nearly two months after the Council last convened on September 28 to consider priority areas for the next three and half years, including economic stability, welfare and security.

In his opening address at the last NEC meeting titled, ‘Planning for Stability: Our Agenda for Economic Growth in 2024’, VP Shetimma reminded the governors and other members of NEC that the weight of the tough decisions to rescue Nigeria’s economy depends on their cooperation and goodwill.

The meeting chaired by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima is attended by state governors, ministers in charge of the finance budget, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other co-opted government officials.

READ ALSO:

NEC, a statutory body mandated to advise the President on the nation’s economic affairs, is chaired by the Vice President, with the Governors of the 36 states of the federation, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Minister of Finance and other stakeholders as members.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

While inaugurating the body in June, President Bola Tinubu charged the council to support his administration in transforming the economic fortunes of the country.

Tinubu said that the task of growing the nation’s economy is quite enormous, adding that there must be “no excuse for failure” as he restated his administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises to Nigerians.

Present at this month’s sitting, which is likely to be the last for 2023, are all governors except those of Akwa Ibom, Kano, Lagos, Enugu, Osun, Borno, Nasarawa and Adamawa States who are represented by their deputies.

However, neither Governor Godwin Obaseki nor his deputy, Philip Shaibu, were present as the seat designated for the state remained vacant after the meeting commenced.