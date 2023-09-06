New Telegraph

September 6, 2023
JUST-IN: Shettima Arrives Venue Of PEPC (Photos)

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has arrived at the venue of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) for the conclusion of the judgement seeking to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 presidential election.

Shettima arrived at the court alongside other dignitaries which are, including the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, Femi Gbajabiamila, Nuhu Ribadu, Abdullahi Sule, Festus Keyamo, Davide Umahi, Yahaya Bello, and some APC Governors.

Details later…

