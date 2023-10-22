JUST-IN: Shettima Arrives In US To Participate In AfDB Dialogue

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Iowa, United States (US) to participate in the African Development Bank (AfDB) World Food Prize events organized by the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue.

The Vice President arrived in Iowa, the venue of the event alongside several of his aides in the early hours of Sunday, October 22, 2023.

At the event scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 24, Shettima is billed to attend high-stake meetings across some states of the US with manufacturers, investors, and top government officials.

This was contained in a statement by the Spokesman to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha.

Recall that Nkwocha, announced in a statement last week that Shettima would be representing President Bola Tinubu at the event.

He stated that the Vice President’s attendance at the dialogue was in line with the Food Security and Diversification Policy of the Tinubu administration.

Nwokocha added that Shettima will deliver a keynote address at the event, which will be held on Tuesday, October 24.

He had said: “While in the US as the special guest, Shettima will deliver a keynote address at the African Development Bank (AfDB) and World Food Prize – facilitated by Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue slated to commence on October 24th, 2023.

“Also, he will join other African international leaders, Heads of State and Government who, in the past, have delivered keynote addresses at the Borlaug Dialogue.

“They include former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan; World Food Prize Laureates; Ghana President, John Kufuor, AfDB President, Akinwunmi Adeshina and former President Olusegun Obasanjo and others.”

The media aide also said Shettima is expected to highlight reforms being instituted in the Nigerian agrifood sector.

He said: “The Vice President will engage several stakeholders, partners and investors in opportunities for investments in Nigeria.

“Several meetings and engagements have been slated for the vice president, who is expected to be back to the country after his commitments in the US.”