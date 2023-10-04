JUST-IN: Shaibu Resumes In New Office

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday resumed in his new office, located at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin.

Shaibu moved into his new office after some Catholic priests specially anointed and dedicated the one-storey building and the office complex to God, while they also prayed for Shaibu, his aides, and staff.

Shaibu, on September 21, pleaded with Obaseki to forgive him, saying he was sorry while declaring that he was really missing Edo governor.

He also stated that he had then not moved into his newly allocated office, because the recently-renovated office was not yet policed, and it lacked a conference room, among other needs, while Shaibu was yesterday silent on if the needful had been done.

Edo deputy governor pleaded for forgiveness at his personal residence in GRA, Benin, while receiving members of the Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria (CMON), Benin Archdiocese, led by the President, Austin Odigie, a lawyer, who visited to give him a letter for his investiture as the grand patron of CMON in the Archdiocese.

An ally of Shaibu, who spoke in confidence on Wednesday, said: “The regular monthly prayer session by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. (Comrade) Philip Shaibu, Edo Deputy Governor, with members of staff and friends of the family, held today (yesterday) at No. 7, Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City.

“The second family of Edo State usually thank God for the past month and commit the new month into the hands of God. It is a tradition that has been on since he assumed office as the state’s number two citizen.

“Many Reverend Fathers from different parishes within the Benin Archdiocese of Catholic Church were on the ground to offer this month’s prayers.”

Before tendering the apology to Obaseki, the Edo deputy governor had withdrawn the anti-impeachment suit at the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, based on the intervention of eminent personalities within and outside Edo state.

Obaseki, while accepting the public apology made by Shaibu, stressed that: “to err is human, to forgive is divine.”

Edo governor said: “I have noted the public apology made by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu. This apology followed an aberrant behaviour that contradicts what the people of Edo State stand for.”