JUST IN: Several Injured In Anambra Stampede

Hours after the reported stampede in Abuja over palliative distribution, many have also been injured in an alleged stampede in Anambra State on Saturday.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command. Awka, SP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement said the accident happened in the early hours of Saturday at Okija.

“Unfortunately, before the event could start, a large number of uncontrolled persons took over the event area which resulted in a stampede,” the police statement said

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred when a known philanthropist from the Okiaja community, on his yearly schedule activities, was distributing some palliatives to the members of the community to provide succour to the less privileged, according to the police statement.

