JUST-IN: Senate Swears In Yohanna As Abbo’s Replacement

The upper chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday sworn in Amos Yohanna to replace Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the Senate.

New Telegraph reports that Yohanna was sworn in during the plenary presided over by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin.

The newly sworn-in Senator will represent the Adamawa North Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that the Court of Appeal in Abuja sacked Senator Abbo two weeks ago.

In a unanimous decision, the Appeal court voided the election of Elisha Abbo of the All Progressives Congress and declared Amos Yohanna, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the February 25, National Assembly elections.