JUST-IN: Senate Swears In Natasha As Kogi Central Senator

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator-elect for the Kogi Central Senatorial District has been sworn in by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly on Thursday.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave her a Certificate of Return certifying that she was legitimately elected to the Senate.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Tuesday ruled that Akpoti-Uduaghan was the rightful winner of the February 25 Kogi Central Senatorial Election.

Her victory at the Appeal Court made Akpoti-Uduaghan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), made history as the first female senator from Kogi State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Abubakar Ohere filed an appeal, but the court struck it out for lacking merit.

Ohere’s victory as the Kogi Central Senatorial Election winner was declared void in September by the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal, which was seated in Lokoja.

Additionally, the court ruled that Akpoti-Uduaghan was the legitimate winner of the Senate election in February.

Ohere, who was not satisfied with the tribunal’s ruling, approached the appeal court to reclaim his mandate, and the court, however, affirmed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s victory in the poll.

Kogi state had never produced a female senator before Akpoti-Uduaghan’s emergence, and it is believed that her triumph will encourage state women to seek political office actively.