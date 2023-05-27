JUST-IN: Senate Holds Emergency Plenary Over CBN Act, Others

The Nigerian Senate is currently in an emergency plenary, deliberating over the amendment of section 38 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2004.

New Telegraph reports that the plenary which was fixed for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 started a few minutes past 11 a.m.

The Session begins after more than one-third of the Senators have converged on the National Assembly for an Emergency Plenary.

It would be recalled that the Red Chamber of the National Assembly meets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, days slated for Senate plenary.

According to the order paper, the bills up for debate are: A Bill for an Act to Amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act and for other matters connected therewith, 2023 (SB. 1124) Second Reading. (Sen. Gobir, Ibrahim Abdullahi (Sokoto East-Senate Leader).

Also, a Bill for an Act to Amend the Central Bank of Nigeria Act C4 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 004 and for Other Matters Connected Thereto, 2023 (SB. 1125) – Second Reading Sen. Gobir, Ibrahim Abdullahi (Sokoto East-Senate Leader).

More details later…