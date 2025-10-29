The 10th Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of General Olufemi Oluyede as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

New Telegraph reports that Oluyede was confirmed barely an hour after he and other nominees arrived at the National Assembly complex for screening by the upper chamber.

Welcoming the nominees to the chamber, Senate President Godswill Akpabio described the screening as a constitutional duty aimed at ensuring that only the most competent and patriotic officers are entrusted with safeguarding the nation.

He further explained that the exercise was part of the Senate’s oversight responsibility to guarantee discipline and professionalism within the armed forces, adding that the chamber looked forward to a constructive interaction that would strengthen Nigeria’s security system.

Akpabio said, “Distinguished colleagues, it is with great pleasure that I welcome our newly appointed Service Chiefs to the hallowed chamber of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On behalf of the entire Senate, I congratulate you on your well-deserved appointments and commend you for the years of dedicated service you have rendered to our great nation.

“Today’s exercise is in keeping with our constitutional duty to provide oversight and ensure that only the most competent, patriotic, and disciplined officers are entrusted with the task of safeguarding our national security and territorial integrity.”