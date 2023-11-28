JUST-IN: Senate Confirms Olaopa As FCSC Chair

The Senate on Tuesday, November 28, confirmed the nomination of Professor Tunji Olaopa as the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The resolution of the Senate followed its consideration of the screening report of the nominee and approval of the recommendations of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters at the plenary.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oluwole Fasuyi Cyril presented the report.

the upper chamber of the 10th National Assembly also confirmed appointments as members include: Dr Daudu Ibrahim Jalo, member representing Adamawa/Gombe/Taraba, Obot Ededet Eyoma, member representing Akwa Ibom/Cross River, Dr Chamberlain Nwele, member representing Anambra/Ebonyi/Enugu and Mr. Rufus Godwins, member representing Rivers/Delta/Bayelsa.

Others are: Dr. Adamu Hussein, Niger/FCT, Mr. Aminu Nabegu,Jigawa/Kano, Ms. Hindatu Abdullahi, Kaduna/Katsina, Mr. Shehu Aliyu, Kebbi/Sokoto/Zamfara, Ms. Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke, Kogi/Kwara, Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan, Lagos/Ogun and Dr. Festus Oyebade, Osun/Oyo.

Akpabio in his remarks after the confirmation, thanked the committee for a painstaking and wonderful job and wished the nominees a patriotic service to the fatherland.