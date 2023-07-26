JUST-IN: Senate Confirms NEDC Board Members, Names Buhari’s Classmate Chairman

The Senate has approved the appointment of several of the North East Development Commission’s (NEDC) Board of Directors.

Former President’s Muhammadu Buhari classmate, General Paul Tarfa (North East Adamawa) was among the nominees approved by the Senate to serve as head of the commission.

New Telegraph reports that after their screening at the plenary on Wednesday, the nominees were officially announced and Gen. Tarfa was named the Chairman of the commission.

The Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, presented a letter from the President asking for the confirmation of their nominations on the Senate floor.

The other candidates for confirmation are Chief Mutiu Lawal Areh, Member of South Wes Lagos, Abdullahi Abbas, Member of North West Kano, Zaf Steven Ondora, Member of North Central Benue, and Hon. Gambo Maikyau, Member of North East Taraba.

Others are Mohamed Goni Alkali (Managing Director of North East Borno), Frank Achinike Owo (Member, South-South Rivers), and Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo (Member, South East Abia).

The remaining three are Dr. Abubakar Garba Ileah, Executive Director of Administration and Finance, (North East Yobe), Musa Yashi, Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs (North East Bauchi), and Ahmed Abdulsalam Yahaya, Executive Director of Operations (North East Gombe).

Details Later….