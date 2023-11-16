JUST-IN: Senate Confirms Maida As NCC Boss

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Dr Aminu Maida as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

This followed the presentation and adoption of a report of the Committee on Communication by Chairman Sen. Bilbis Ikra(APC- Zamfara) at the Committee of the Whole on Wednesday.

Presenting the report during the plenary, Ikra urged the Senate to consider the request of President Bola Tinubu for the confirmation of Maida for appointment as NCC Chairman.

He said the request was in accordance with Section 8 (1) of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) Establishment Act, 2003.

According to him, the committee had screened Maida, saying that he passed all security clearances, and possessed the requisite qualifications, professional experience, competence and regulatory capacity to further ensure the success of the NCC.

He therefore urged the Senate to approve the nomination.

Senate, thereafter confirmed the appointment of Aminu Maida, as Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC.