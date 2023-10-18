JUSt-IN: Senate Confirm Olukoyede As EFCC Chair, Halima Shehu As NSIPA CEO

The Senate has confirmed Ola Olukoyede as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Red Chamber of the 10th National Assembly also confirmed Muhammed Hammajoda as the Secretary of the EFFC and Halima Shehu as the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency(NSIPA).

The nominees were confirmed after they were screened in the ”committee of the whole”.

They fielded a number of questions from the senators in their respective fields and on issues they were appointed to handle by President Bola Tinubu.