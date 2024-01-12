JUST-IN: S’Court Affirms Sanwo-Olu As Lagos Governor

The election of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday.

New Telegraph recalls that the Lagos division of the Court of Appeal in November affirmed the judgment of the tribunal that confirmed the return of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat as Governor and deputy.

In a unanimous judgment, the Justices of the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) for lack of merit.

In March, INEC declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the Lagos governorship election. He polled 762,134 votes to defeat his challengers, LP’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who scored 312,329 votes and PDP’s Abdulazeez Adediran popular with 62,449 votes.

Not satisfied, the LP and PDP candidates approached the Lagos State Election Petitions Tribunal to nullify Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

In its ruling on September 25, the tribunal dismissed Adediran and Rhodes-Vivour’s suit-seeking.

Displeased with the verdict, the duo approached the appellate court but the higher court dismissed their suits. Both men subsequently approached the apex court.