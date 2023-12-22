JUST-IN: S’Court Affirms Peter Mbah As Enugu Governor

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Peter Mbah as the Governor of Enugu State.

A five-member panel led by Justice Mohammed Garba held that the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, failed to prove the allegations of substantial non-compliance with the electoral law.

Delivering the judgment, the apex court resolved all the issues in favour of the first respondent (Governor Peter Mbah).

The court also dismissed the allegation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate forgery, one of the basis for which the Labour Party governorship candidate wanted the court to disqualify Governor Peter Mbah.

