The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the victory of Ahmadu Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected Governor of Adamawa State.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Fintiri as the winner of the April 15 supplementary gubernatorial election in the state.

His victory was, however, challenged in court by Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details later…