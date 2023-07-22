JUST-IN: Scores Kidnapped By Gunmen In Edo

Scores were on Saturday reportedly abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along Jesse-Oben Road, two border towns between Edo and Delta States.

The incident was said to have occurred just before Oben, an oil and gas-producing community in Edo State.

It was learnt that the victims were travelling from Sapele in Delta State when the gunmen accosted them amid the firing of gunshots into the air.

A 24-year-old girl said to be the daughter of Newspaper Vendor was among those reportedly abducted by the kidnappers.

The driver and conductor of the bus in which the passengers were travelling reportedly escaped into the bush.

When contacted for confirmation of the incident yesterday evening, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was unaware of the incident but promised to “find out”.