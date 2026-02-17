New Telegraph

February 17, 2026
JUST IN: Saudi Arabia Declares Wednesday As First Day Of Ramadan

Ramadan: Everything You Need To Know About The Holy Month

After an extensive moon-sighting exercise, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has declared Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for this year, 1447 AH.

The announcement follows reports from authorized moon-sighting committees across the Kingdom, in accordance with Islamic tradition, confirming that the new moon was sighted in the country.

With the confirmation on Tuesday, Muslims across Saudi Arabia will begin fasting at dawn on Wednesday, observing the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar through prayers, reflection, and charitable acts.

Ramadan is a period of spiritual devotion marked by daily fasting from dawn to sunset, increased worship, and community gatherings.

Mosques across the Kingdom are preparing to welcome worshippers for Taraweeh prayers, while authorities have finalized arrangements to ensure smooth services during the holy month.

Government entities and private institutions are also set to implement adjusted working hours in line with Ramadan schedules.

