JUST-IN: Sanwo-Olu’s Aide, Lekki Is Dead

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, Abdulrahman Lekki, is dead.

Confirming his death in a terse statement issued from the office of the Lagos State Head of Service on Wednesday said Lekki died after a brief illness in the early hours of today.

The statement reads, “With the total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, the Head of Service announces the sudden demise of Mr Abdulrahman Lekki, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, which occurred in the early hours of today, 30th October 2024, after a brief illness.

May his soul rest in perfect peace. ”Funeral arrangements will be announced later.”

