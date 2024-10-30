New Telegraph

October 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. JUST-IN: Sanwo-Olu’s Aide,…

JUST-IN: Sanwo-Olu’s Aide, Lekki Is Dead

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, Abdulrahman Lekki, is dead.

Confirming his death in a terse statement issued from the office of the Lagos State Head of Service on Wednesday said Lekki died after a brief illness in the early hours of today.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads, “With the total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, the Head of Service announces the sudden demise of Mr Abdulrahman Lekki, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, which occurred in the early hours of today, 30th October 2024, after a brief illness.

May his soul rest in perfect peace. ”Funeral arrangements will be announced later.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

A Night Of Glamour, Music As Ojez Elders Forum Returns In Style To Celebrate Ghana’s Diplomatic Icon
Read Next

Don Jazzy Appoints Tega President, COO Of Mavin Records
Share
Copy Link
×