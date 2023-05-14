JUST-IN: Sanwo-Olu Visits Amore Garden To Support Hilda Baci

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has stormed Amore Garden in the company of others to show support to the Akwa Ibom State cook, Hilda Effiong, also known as Hilda Baci, as she set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time as an individual on Saturday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Hilda would be cooking for four days consecutively to break the record Lata Tondon was holding after cooking for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds in Rewa, India in 2019.

Baci had mentioned at a press briefing in April that her aim is to become “infatuated with the world record” since childhood.

However, the 27-year-old famous chef is expected to cook different meals simultaneously and she has the liberty to cook any meal she likes as there are no restrictions as to what she can cook or not cook.

She has cooked over 115 meals as of the time of writing this report, while every meal cooked and every plate served is recorded.