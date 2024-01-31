JUST-IN: Sanwo-Olu Leaves For China

…Trip About Train Mass Transit System, 4th Mainland Bridge

In pursuit of its THEME Plus transformation Agenda, as regards the delivery of a sustainable multimodal transportation system across the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Tuesday departed for Beijing, the Capital of China, on a tour that will take him around the country’s Capital and other civil construction hubs.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, revealed that the trip is also geared towards the completion of deals about the Train Mass Transit System – Blue Line and Red Line – as well as holding bilateral trade discussions.

While in China, Governor Sanwo-Olu will visit the headquarters of China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC for trade and investment discussions with the top officials of the company.

CCECC will be handling the construction of the 37-kilometer Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge, which is groundbreaking and has been slated for the first quarter of the current year.

He will inspect the headquarters of the Chinese construction giants and some ongoing projects undertaken around Beijing.

The Governor is also scheduled to inspect the Signalling System (CBTC etc.) and Metro projects, being undertaken by the company around China’s capital.

From Beijing, the Governor will later in the week visit the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation headquarters and CRRC Lvshun base, Dalian, where he is scheduled to hold a high-level official meeting with the Head of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, CRRC Dalian.

According to the statement: “There would also be Technical Discussions on the DMUs for Red Line and EMUs for Blue Line between LAMATA, CCECC and CRRC Dalian.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is accompanied on the journey by top functionaries of his government, including Hon. Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Seun Osiyemi, Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, Director, Rail Transport, Mr Olasunkanmi Okusaga, and some members of States House of Assembly will be back in the country after one week.