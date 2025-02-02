Share

No fewer than 15 individuals have been reportedly killed on Saturday and several residential buildings damaged following the Russian drones and missiles on Ukraine.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the drones and missiles from Russia also destroyed energy infrastructure across the country.

Confirming the incident, Ukraine’s Emergency Services said in the central city of Poltava, a Russian missile had struck a residential building, killing 11 people and wounding 16, including four children.

They added that 22 people were rescued from rubble and emergency crews worked well into the night. Rescue teams carried out the dead on stretchers.

According to the Emergency Services, firefighters and dozens of rescuers were searching through rubble and carrying the dead out on stretchers.

They said that one retired military veteran, certain his son, daughter-in law and granddaughter had died on the first floor (U.S. second) of the building, waited outside the building all day, checking with rescue teams as they brought bodies past on stretchers.

It was gathered that In Kharkiv, in Ukraine’s northeast, one person was killed and four were wounded in a drone attack.

Three police officers were also killed during the attacks as they patrolled streets in a village in the northeastern region of Sumy.

Ukraine and Russia later traded blame for a strike on a dormitory at a boarding school in a Ukrainian-held part of Russia’s Kursk region, each side accusing the other of launching the attack.

Ukraine’s military said four people had been killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier said Russia used missiles, attack drones and aerial bombs in carrying out overnight attacks on Ukrainian targets.

“Each such terrorist attack proves that we need more support in defending ourselves against Russian terror. Every air defence system, every anti-missile weapon, saves lives,” he said on the Telegram app.

According to the Ukrainian air force, Russian forces launched 123 drones and more than 40 missiles, adding that its air defence units shot down 56 of the drones and redirected 61.

