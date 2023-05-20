JUST-IN: Road Accident Claims 12 Lives In Osun

No fewer than 12 persons were reportedly dead in a ghastly road accident that occurred in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State.

The incident according to a resident residing around the scene occurred along Gbongan/Ife expressway on top of Sasa Bridge, on Friday morning.

According to the resident, 12 people lost the lives while eight others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at an hospital in Ile-Ife.

The circumstances surrounding the crash which involved two buses and a truck not clear as of the time filing the report.

The resident who identified himself simply as Shola said: “Circumstance surrounding the crash not clear but the crash occured early on Friday. 12 people lost their lives and 8 others were injured and taken to a hospital in Ile-Ife. Two buses and a truck were involved.

“The accident occured in Gbongan along Gbongan/Ife expressway on top of Sasa Bridge on Friday morning. Those injured were taken to hospital in Ife for treatment.

“Police and FRSC were involved in the rescue operation and they were joined by some residents of Gbongan,” he narrated.

Speaking on the incident, Osun NSCDC spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke confirmed the accident.

Adeleke who confirmed that 12 persons died and 8 injured, charged motorists to always respect traffic laws in order to avoid needless loss of lives.

She warned: “Over-speeding kills. Let’s keep our road safe by respecting laws.”

Ends