JUST-IN: Rivers Lawamker, Barinada Mpigi Is Dead

Again, the 10th Senate has been thrown into mourning following the passing of the Senate Committe Chairman on Works, Senator Barinada Mpigi.

New Telegraph gathered that the lawamker representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District died on Thursday, February 19, at the age of 64.

Recall that Senator Mpigi was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2011 and secured a second term in 2016.

In 2019, he won election to the Senate on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.

During the Ninth Assembly, he chaired a joint Senate committee established to probe crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region.