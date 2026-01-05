JUST-IN: Rivers Dep Gov Joins Fubara In APC

Ngozi Odu, Deputy Governor of Rivers State, has formally registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), days after Governor Siminalayi Fubara announced his defection to the ruling party.

New Telegraph reports that Odu registered at her ward in Akabuka town, ward 8, unit 11, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO:

Following the completion of her registration process, the Deputy Governor sang “On Your Mandate We Shall Stand”, a marching song for those associated with President Bola Tinubu.

Odu joined her boss, Fubara in APC after defecting form the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), following a meeting with President Tinubu at the presidential villa.