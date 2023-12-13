JUST-IN: Rivers Assembly Resume Sitting In Govt House

The 10th Rivers State House of Assembly has moved its sittings to a new complex within the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The lawmakers led by Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie was seen making their way into the Rivers State Government House as they began the plenary.

The development followed the demolition work on the state Assembly building on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt weeks after some sections were gutted with fire.

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that a State High Court in Port Harcourt, Tuesday, had in an order allowed Edison to remain the Speaker of the Assembly until the matter before the court is dispensed.

It was gathered that the house, on the directive of the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, relocated its sittings to a new place provided by the governor.

The lawmakers in its first sitting elected Hon. Adolphus T. Orubienimigha as the new majority leader of the assembly.

As of the time of this report, the state House of Assembly, led by the legally recognized speaker and government of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Barr Ehie Edison, and other members, are already sitting and debating bills.