JUST-IN: Resident Doctors Declare Nationwide Protests

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Saturday announced its plan to embark on nationwide protests and picketing of federal health institutions.

This was contained in a circular addressed to Olufunso Adebiyi, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health.

The association which is currently on indefinite strike said the protest will commence on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 10:00 am if their demands are not met by the Federal Government.

Saturday Telegraph gathered the notice was issued after its National Executive Council (E-NEC) virtual meeting and signed by the President of the Association, Dr Orji, Emeka Innocent, and the Secretary-General, Dr Chikezie, Kelechi.

The circular reads, “We wish to bring to your notice, the decision of the National Executive Council of NARD to embark on daily peaceful protests and picketing of the Federal Ministry of Health, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, as well as all federal and state tertiary health institutions nationwide, with

effect from Wednesday, 9th August 2023.”

NARD said the move became necessary to press home their demands which have been largely neglected by the parent ministry and the federal government.

It said, “We are pained that rather than make genuine and concerted efforts to resolve the challenges that led to the industrial action despite repeated ultimatums, our parent ministry and the federal government have chosen to demonize Nigerian resident doctors instead, after all, their sacrifices and patriotism. ”

The association said it, therefore, resolved that it is time the whole world hears its side of the story on the decay and corruption in the health sector as well as the neglect the public health institutions have suffered all these years that led to repeated industrial actions.

“We believe that the government still has time to genuinely address the issues at stake before Wednesday, 9th August 2023, or leave us with no other option. Accept the assurances of our esteemed regards as always,” it said in the notice.

It would be recalled that the federal government had three days ago slammed a ‘No work, No pay policy’ against the striking resident doctors.