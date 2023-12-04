JUST-IN: Reps Begin Town Hall Meeting On 2024 Budget

The Lower Chamber of the 10th National Assembly has commenced the Citizens’ Town Hall meeting on the 2024 budget and appropriation in Abuja.

The gathering which is organized by the House Committee on Appropriation and the Programmes Coordinating Unit under the Office of the Speaker of Representatives, witnessed the presence of numerous notable individuals.

Among those present were the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Kabir Abubakar, and his deputy, Iduma Enwo, and also the former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, alongside other distinguished personalities.

Kabir, in his opening remarks, expressed that the objective of the assembly was to increase the participation of citizens in the allocation procedure.

“This Town Hall is important in promoting the integrity of the budgeting process,” he said.

Details later…