JUST-IN: Remi Tinubu Visits Aisha Buhari In Kaduna

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday led a delegation of wives of National Assembly members and some wives of State Governors on a condolence visit to the Kaduna residence of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the visit, Mrs Tinubu was warmly received by the Former First Lady of Nigeria, Dr Aisha Buhari, with whom she shared a heartfelt embrace, reflecting the deep mutual respect and friendship between them.

According to her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the visit was marked by moments of comfort and solidarity, as the delegation expressed their sympathy to Mrs. Buhari and her family over the passing of the late President.

The Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, alongside the Wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass, and other dignitaries, including the Wife of the Kwara State Governor, Amb. Dr Olufolake Abdulrasaq and the Wife of the Kaduna State Governor, Hajia Hafsat Uba Sanni, joined in offering condolences.

“The visit served as a testament to the unity and shared compassion among Nigeria’s leaders and their spouses at all times,” she stated.

The First Lady had paid a similar visit to the Daura home of the Late National Leader on July 19, leading a delegation made up of Governors and Ministers’ Wives, as well as the Spouses of Service Chiefs.