New Telegraph

May 29, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. JUST-IN: Raymond Dokpesi…

JUST-IN: Raymond Dokpesi Is Dead

The publisher of African Independent Television (AIT), Chief (DR) Raymond Dokpesi is dead, New Telegraph reports.

The renowned business mogul and founder of Daar Communications passed on in the early hour of Monday, May 29 in Abuja after a brief illness.

It was gathered that Dokpesi, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) died at the age of 71 years.

According to the reports, the political stalwart was said to have fell on edge of treadmill which led to his untimely death.

Details later…..

Read Previous

Jude Bellingham Named Bundesliga Player Of The Season
Read Next

Chelsea Declare Mauricio Pochettino As New Head Coach

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023