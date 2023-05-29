JUST-IN: Raymond Dokpesi Is Dead

The publisher of African Independent Television (AIT), Chief (DR) Raymond Dokpesi is dead, New Telegraph reports.

The renowned business mogul and founder of Daar Communications passed on in the early hour of Monday, May 29 in Abuja after a brief illness.

It was gathered that Dokpesi, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) died at the age of 71 years.

According to the reports, the political stalwart was said to have fell on edge of treadmill which led to his untimely death.

