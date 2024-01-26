JUST-IN: Private Jet Crash-Lands In Ibadan

A private jet with 10 persons on board, including Very Important Personalities (VIPs) crash-landed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday.

According to New Telegraph’s investigation, the jet with registration number, N580KR, crash landed around 11 am at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan.

It missed the runway and dashed into the nearby bush. There was no death or casualty recorded.

Meanwhile, firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed to the scene.

“It was a private plane from Abuja. It landed safely but overshot the runway. There was no casualty,” a spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Carol Adekotujo, told our correspondent over the phone.

The spokesman for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Tunji Oketunmbi, also said that he would revert but don’t as of the time of filing this report.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, equally escaped death when a plane he was on board from Abuja crash-landed at the same airport and ran into the bush.