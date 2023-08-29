JUST-IN: Prince Oyebola Emerges 30th Aseyin Of Iseyin

Prince Olawale Semiu Oyebola has emerged as the preferred candidate of the kingmakers to ascend the stool of Aseyin of Iseyin land in Oyo State.

Reports emerging from the selection process revealed that the 10 kingmakers arrived at the palace at ten on Tuesday morning after security personnel had beefed up in the area to prevent any disruption of law and order.

It was gathered that since the voting process started by the officials of the Iseyin Local Government and security agents, the outcome of the votes cast showed a majority of votes were in favour of the 53-year-old Prince.

When Prince Oyebola is anointed, he will become the 30th Aseyin following the passing of the late Dr Abdganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1.

He has always shown concern for the well-being of the community, which led to the creation of his education foundation, through which needy students of tertiary institutions can obtain scholarship financing. He works and lives in the United States of America with his family.