JUST-IN: President Tinubu Arrives Lagos For Christmas

Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Lagos for the Christmas holiday.

President Tinubu landed at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport at about 3.55 pm in the company of a retinue of aides and security personnel aboard a Nigerian Airforce aircraft marked Air Force 01 and was received by the governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and members of the Lagos state members executive.

The president upon landing took time to acknowledge a cheerful crowd of supporters waving his hands as security men kept orderliness around the presidential wing.

The president’s convoy then proceeded to Ikoyi, where he was expected to be received by party leaders and other dignitaries who were said to have been waiting in his Bourdilin residence.