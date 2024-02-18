JUST-IN: Power Grid Drops To 3,530MW

The Electricity Distribution from the national grid has dropped significantly, Sunday Telegraph reports.

The data of the national grid posted by the Independent System Operator showed that as of 3 pm on Sunday only 16 of the nation’s power plants were generating to the grid at 3,530.33 Mega Watts with Nigeria’s largest power plant,

Egbin Power is completely off the grid.

According to the data, the biggest generators were Azura-Edo IPP (420MW), Kainji Hydro (415MW) and Shiroro Hydro (275.73MW).

Gas shortages were identified by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu as the cause of the worsening electricity supply in the country.