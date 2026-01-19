Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been released from detention, bringing relief to fans and supporters after days of uncertainty surrounding his situation.

The news of his release was confirmed on social media by Portable’s manager, Baby Love, on Monday, January 19.

Taking to her official Instagram page, she shared a photo of herself with Portable, signalling the end of his detention and hinting at the behind-the-scenes efforts that led to his freedom.

In the emotional post shared via her Instagram handle, Baby Love credited divine intervention for the outcome. She wrote, “All glory to God.

Grace spoke, mercy prevailed. She stood when it was hardest. God honoured her faith,” a caption that quickly drew reactions from fans and colleagues within the entertainment industry.

Although details surrounding Portable’s detention and release have not been officially disclosed, the development has sparked widespread conversations online.

Many supporters flooded the comment section with messages of gratitude, prayers, and encouragement for the singer as he regains his freedom.

Portable, known for his outspoken nature and frequent controversies, has built a reputation for making headlines both for his music and his personal life.

His release is expected to mark a fresh chapter, with fans hopeful that the singer will focus more on his career and personal growth moving forward.

As of the time of this report, neither Portable nor his legal representatives have issued a formal statement regarding the circumstances of his detention or any conditions attached to his release.

However, the celebratory tone of the announcement suggests that the matter has been resolved, at least for now.

The singer’s return to the public space is already generating buzz, with many anticipating his next move in the music scene following the dramatic episode.